First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FNRN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 11,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $138.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72. First Northern Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $11.75.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 23.17%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.