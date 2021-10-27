First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) received a C$25.00 target price from equities research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.44.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.94 on Wednesday, hitting C$28.63. 817,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.79. The company has a market cap of C$19.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.83. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.76 and a 52 week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

