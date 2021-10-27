First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been assigned a C$35.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.44.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.94 on Wednesday, hitting C$28.63. The company had a trading volume of 817,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.76 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.83.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

