First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 441,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,029,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of S&P Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $312,463,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after purchasing an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $464.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $470.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

