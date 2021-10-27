FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

