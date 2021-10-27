FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.39

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

