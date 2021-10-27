FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,879. FirstService has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FirstService by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after buying an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

