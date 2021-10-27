FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71. FirstService has a one year low of $126.13 and a one year high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of FirstService by 35.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of FirstService by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.