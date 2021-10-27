Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00209535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

