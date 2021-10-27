Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.13.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. 744,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,110. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.