Fmr LLC Buys 264,207 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,207 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.69% of Matthews International worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATW. Sidoti assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

