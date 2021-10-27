Fmr LLC Buys 3,399 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.96% of Quanterix worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 964,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 601,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,840. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

