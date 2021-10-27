Fmr LLC Has $18.05 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,274 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 263,739 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 279,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LYG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

