Fmr LLC Has $19.95 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Trex worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 519.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

