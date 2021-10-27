Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145,757 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Masco worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

