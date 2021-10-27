Fmr LLC Purchases 31,598 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 365.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Credit Acceptance worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 71.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $42,567,646 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $594.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

