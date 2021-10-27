Fmr LLC Raises Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $2,409,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $4,989,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.22 million, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

