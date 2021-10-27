Fmr LLC Sells 225,073 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,073 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.46% of Parsons worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at $112,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 252.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of PSN opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSN. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

