Fmr LLC Sells 274,023 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 274,023 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.70% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $22,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3,011.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 214,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 829.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

