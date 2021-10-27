Font (FONT) Price Hits $2.13 on Top Exchanges

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Font has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $19,033.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003620 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00211098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Font Profile

FONT is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.