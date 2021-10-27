FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37 to $0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million to $204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.17 million.FormFactor also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,091. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

