Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

FBRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,105,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

