Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.