Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.51, but opened at $101.61. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares last traded at $100.27, with a volume of 9,565 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.