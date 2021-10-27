Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in October

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTMDF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,544. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

