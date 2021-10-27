Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $431-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.98 million.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. 140,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,778. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.