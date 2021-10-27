Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of FCPT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. 289,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

