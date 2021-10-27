Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million.

FNV stock opened at C$178.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$177.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$179.90. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight Capital raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$202.60.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

