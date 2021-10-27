Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FNV opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

