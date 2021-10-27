Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Fraport AG (FRA:FRA) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €62.98 ($74.09) and last traded at €61.62 ($72.49). 149,765 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €60.78 ($71.51).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.92.

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

