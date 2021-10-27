Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $537.19 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Frax has a market cap of $537.19 million and approximately $25.25 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00096662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.99 or 1.00429311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.59 or 0.06736435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 536,324,683 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

