Freicoin Hits Market Cap of $510,109.04 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $510,109.04 and $53.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000167 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

