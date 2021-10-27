Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) recently:
- 10/26/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/21/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/13/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 9/10/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 9/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,151. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
