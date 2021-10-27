Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

FRES stock traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 873.20 ($11.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,117. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 817.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,476.16.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

