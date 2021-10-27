FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Up 7.5%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 47,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 869,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

FREY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FREYR Battery stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

