Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.46. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.