FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 860.0% in October

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FUJIY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $91.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

