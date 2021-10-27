Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.410-$9.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.03 billion-$33.03 billion.

Shares of FJTSY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 37,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,060. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fujitsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.