Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.410-$9.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.03 billion-$33.03 billion.
Shares of FJTSY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 37,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,060. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.
Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
