Furucombo Trading 135.8% Higher This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 135.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,219.73 or 1.00191690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.71 or 0.06739884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

