GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $21.26 million and $314,542.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.52 or 0.00311048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,375,344 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

