Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Garmin also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.86.

GRMN stock traded down $9.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.35. 12,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.17. Garmin has a 1 year low of $97.47 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

