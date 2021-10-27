Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 0.7%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 128,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 84,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

