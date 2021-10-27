Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.92. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1,975,101 shares.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$227.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$67,147.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$269,129.16. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 42,600 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$29,095.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,331.13. Insiders sold 322,500 shares of company stock worth $256,953 in the last 90 days.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

