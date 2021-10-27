Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.92. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1,975,101 shares.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$227.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
