General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAM stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. 35,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $250,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

