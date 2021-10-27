General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.90% of General Dynamics worth $475,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.