Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genmab A/S by 96.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 84.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 264,230 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

