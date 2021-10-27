Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 107,296 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.04% of Independence Realty Trust worth $39,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after buying an additional 535,903 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

