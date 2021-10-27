Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of SkyWest worth $38,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SKYW opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

