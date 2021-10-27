Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 112,201 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,201 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $38,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -132.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

