Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 427,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $38,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

